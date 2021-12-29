Toyama Grouses slump again on a quiet game for Dwight Ramos

TOYAMA Grouses failed in their bid to end the year with a bang as they got manhandled by defending champion Chiba Jets, 105-64, on Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Funabashi Arena.

Six players logged double digits in scoring for Chiba, led by Josh Duncan's 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists as it rose to a 18-6 record after a fitting end to its 2021 campaign.

Yuki Togashi added 19 points, eight assists, three boards, and two steals, Josh Mooney got a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Christopher Smith and Raita Akaho both scored 13 each for the Jets.

The Jets wasted little time enforcing their will with a 27-10 start, setting the tone for the wire-to-wire 41-point rout.

It was a tough road trip for Toyama, which lost its second straight game to fall to 8-16.

Joshua Smith paced the Grouses with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals, while Julian Mavunga got 11 points, three boards, and two assists.

Dwight held to two points

Filipino guard Dwight Ramos missed all of his three shots from the field to end up with just two points and one rebound in 13 minutes of play.

Toyama will attempt to get back to its winning ways in Saturday against the Hiroshima Dragonflies at F-Pico Arena Fukuyama.

The same fate befell the Aomori Wat's, which fell to their eighth straight defeat, 80-56, at the hands of the Yamagata Wyverns at Nanyo Civic Gymnasium.

Kenny Lawson Jr. carried the torch for Yamagata with 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the team's 14th win against 12 losses.

Jawad Williams chipped in 14 points, five steals, three assists, and two boards, as Shunto Murakami got 12 points and five dimes in the win.

Aomori (2-24) leaned on Hayate Komasawa who had 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Renaldo Dixon and Hiroki Usui got 10 each.

Kemark Carino only played a minute and 25 seconds in the waning moments and went scoreless.

