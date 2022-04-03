Toyama endures Dwight Ramos absence to post back-to-back wins

DWIGHT Ramos missed his second straight game, but that didn't stop the Toyama Grouses from sweeping their weekend series against Yokohama B-Corsairs, 92-76, on Sunday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Kurobe City Gymnasium.

Julian Mavunga came off the bench with 19 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, Brice Johnson poured 18 points, 10 boards, five steals, and three assists, and Joshua Smith got 18 points, five rebounds, and four dimes to hike Toyama's record to 18-29.

The Grouses hope to have Ramos back in the fold when it play Chiba Jets at Kurobe City Gymnasium on Wednesday.

The team didn't make any announcement regarding Ramos' continued absence.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Matthew Aquino was also benched in Shinshu Brave Warriors' 84-77 triumph over the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

Josh Hawkinson erupted for 28 points as Shinshu ended a two-game skid to climb up to 21-24.

Other Pinoys, however, weren't as fortunate.

Continue reading below ↓

Shiga Lakestars suffered their 15th straight defeat with a 94-78 blowout loss at the hands of league leader Ryukyu Golden Kings at Okinawa Arena.

Kiefer contribution

Kiefer Ravena scored 12 points to go with five assists, three rebounds, and two steals as Shiga sunk to a 10-32 record.

The Lakestars hope to end this skid against the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Ukaruchan Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

San-En NeoPhoenix also suffered a 108-81 defeat to Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima to waste Thirdy Ravena's 21-point performance.

The Filipino import came off the bench and shot 8-of-11 from the field, to go with three assists and two boards as San-En tasted its fifth consecutive loss to drop to 8-36.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Things won't get easier for the NeoPhoenix when they visit the Ryukyu Golden Kings this Wednesday.

Kobe Paras also went scoreless in Niigata Albirex BB's 92-62 humiliation at the hands of Utsunomiya Brex at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Continue reading below ↓

The Filipino high-flyer missed all of his six shots and dished out only one assist in a starting role as Niigata dropped its ninth straight loss to remain in the cellar at 5-38.

The Albirex play the Yokohama B-Corsairs this Wednesday at Tokkei Security Hiratsuka General Gymnasium.

Javi Gomez de Liano also suffered the same fate in Ibaraki Robots' 87-82 defeat to the Chiba Jets at Adastria Mito Arena.

He only logged one minute and 36 seconds of action as the undermanned Ibaraki fell to 13-31.

The Robots take on another top dog in Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena this Wednesday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.