Toyama suffers late collapse in Dwight Ramos comeback

DWIGHT Ramos' return turned out to be an uneventful one as Toyama Grouses succumbed to the Osaka Evessa, 76-66, Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Ookini Arena Maishima.

The Filipino guard, who is returning from Gilas Pilipinas duty, collected nine points, five rebounds, and one block, but turned the ball over four times as the visitors could not get their act together late.

Tied at 57 with 5:18 to play, Osaka leaned on DJ Newbill who scored 10 of its last 19 points to pull the rug under Toyama.

Newbill finished with 31 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals to steer the Evessa to back-to-back victories and rise at 15-20.

Naturalized player Ira Brown added a double-double of 13 points, 13 boards, and five assists, while Eliet Donley and David Doblas both got eight in the victory.

It was a tough setback for the Grouses who slid to a 16-23 card.

Brice Johnson paced Toyama with 16 points, 13 rebounds, four dimes, and two steals, as Joshua Smith got 15 points and 11 boards in the losing cause.

Ramos and Toyama will try to bounce back from this loss on March 16 at home against the Kyoto Hannaryz.

