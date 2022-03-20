Toyama melts down in 4th vs Shimane, wastes Dwight Ramos' 18

DWIGHT Ramos put up 18 points, five rebounds, and three steals, but the Toyama Grouses collapsed in the fourth quarter and bowed to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-76, Sunday in the Japan B.League at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Australian import Nick Kay scored 11 of his 16 points in the final period, while also grabbing 11 rebounds and three steals to help Shimane rally back from a 68-60 deficit entering the payoff period.

It was the spark that the Susanoo Magic needed, outscoring the Grouses, 27 to eight in the fourth to sweep the weekend series after their close 79-75 escape on Saturday.

Former Meralco import Seiya Ando once again found his range, drilling six three-pointers for his 21 points, while Perrin Buford registered a triple-double with his 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists as Shimane rose to 30-10 after this third straight win.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Toyama Grouses suffer fourth straight loss

It was another heartbreaking loss for Toyama which stumbled to its fourth straight loss and sink to 16-26.

Continue reading below ↓

Brice Johnson paced the Grouses with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, as former TNT reinforcement Joshua Smith got a double-double of 18 points and 14 boards in the loss.

Toyama heads back on the road this Wednesday against the Shinshu Brave Warriors at White Ring Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.