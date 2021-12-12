Toyama survives Kiefer-led fightback, deals Shiga a 10th straight loss

TOYAMA Grouses escaped a wild Kiefer Ravena-led fightback to repeat over the Shiga Lakestars, 95-90, in the 2021-22 B.League season on Sunday at Ukaruchan Arena.

Ravena and Tomomasa Ozawa flubbed their late treys which could have sent the game into overtime for Shiga, allowing Keijuro Matsui to seal the deal from the charity stripe as Toyama swept this two-game series.

Matsui led the way with 19 points on 2-of-5 shooting from deep as the Grouses replicated their 107-102 escape over Shiga on Saturday.

Ryumo Ono also buried four treys for his 17 points and six rebounds, Brice Johnson added 16 points and seven boards, and Julian Mavunga produced 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists despite going only 2-of-11 from the field.

Filipino guard Dwight Ramos also inflicted damage, registering 14 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in this back-to-back as Toyama improved to a 6-12 slate.

The Grouses return home this Wednesday as they seek to stretch this win run to three against the Shinshu Brave Warriors at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Continue reading below ↓

It was another heartbreaker for Shiga, which saw Ravena score eight of his 13 points in that last three minutes as another comeback bid fell short in the endgame.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Filipino playmaker also contributed five assists, a rebound, and a steal as the Lakestars absorbed their 10th straight loss to sink to a 6-12 record.

Ovie Soko led Shiga with 20 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, Naoto Moriyama drained all of his six three-pointers for 18 points off the bench, and Novar Gadson notched 17 points, four assists, and two rebounds in the loss.

The Lakestars will have to make a quick pivot this Wednesday when they go on the road to face the Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.