Dwight gets better of Thirdy as Toyama sends San-En to 5th loss in a row

DWIGHT Ramos won the battle and the war as the Toyama Grouses used a scintillating third-quarter storm to take the 92-77 victory over the Thirdy Ravena-led San-En NeoPhoenix in the 2021-22 B.League season Saturday at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Julian Mavunga and Joshua Smith commandeered the home team's 32-point third quarter turnaround, flipping the game from a 40-39 halftime deficit to a 12-point lead in Toyama's favor, 57-45, with Smith's hook shot capping off the 18-5 spurt.

The Grouses only piled it on from there, erecting a 17-point lead, 71-54, just before the end of the canto with Smith putting on the finishing touches in the 15-point win.

It was a much-awaited duel between the Gilas Pilipinas comrades, but it was Ramos who had the last laugh, contributing 15 points, three rebounds, and one assist including the trey at the 1:18 mark to give Toyama the 20-point lead, 92-72.

In contrast, Ravena settled for 13 points and three assists for San-En.

Still, it was the imports who took centerstage with Mavunga leading the Grouses with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals, and Smith corralling 21 points and nine boards for the Grouses.

Keijuro Matsui also went 3-of-5 from downtown for his 13 points and two rebounds as Toyama won back-to-back games to hike its record to 3-10.

That pulled it in an even standing with San-En, which dropped its fifth straight game and also shared an indentical 3-10 mark.

The two teams will break the tie on Sunday, still at the same venue.

Robert Carter paced the NeoPhoenix with 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Justin Knox also added 11 points, six boards, two dimes, and two steals in the losing cause.

In second division action, Aomori Wat's suffered a 37-point blowout at the hands of leader Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 101-64, at Maeda Arena.

Brian Qvale spurred Nagoya's blazing 17-4 start as his side was hardly threatened in the game, stretching the lead to 32, 50-18, late in the first half before enjoying a lead as big as 45 in the wire-to-wire win and rise to a 10-2 card.

Qvale fired 20 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, while Eiji Hayashi drained four triples for his 16 points as the Fighting Eagles shot 56-percent from the field.

Luke Evans also scored 16 points, Andrew Randall stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, eight boards, five assists, and two steals, and Jeremy Jones came off the bench for 13 points, 13 rebounds, and six dimes in the win.

Meanwhile, the skid continued for Aomori as it dropped its sixth straight to fall down the cellar at 1-11.

Renaldo Dixon topped the Wat's with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, while Hayate Komasawa got 15 points, six dimes, and two boards.

Kemark Carino played 20 minutes but missed all three of his shots to wound up with a solitary point, to go with three rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block.

The two teams collide again on Sunday.

