Dwight Ramos, Toyama waste lead vs Shimane, taste 3rd straight loss

DWIGHT Ramos and the Toyama Grouses failed to halt their skid as they took a 79-75 loss to the Shimane Susanoo Magic Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Former Meralco import Seiya Ando was a big thorn on the side of the home team, draining back-to-back treys to break the 69-all deadlock in the final 2:32 before Perrin Buford delivered the finishing touches for Shimane.

Ando topped the Susanoo Magic with 28 points built on five treys, alongside three steals, two rebounds, and one assist.

Buford also recorded a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards, while Nick Kay had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals as Shimane rose to a 29-10 record.

Ramos produced 12 points on a perfect 6-of-6 free throw shooting and also collected three rebounds, two assists, and one steal, but missed all of his four three-pointers in Toyama's third straight loss that dropped the squad to 16-25.

It was a tough pill to swallow for the Grouses who were leading by six, 60-54, with 8:43 left but allowed the Susanoo Magic to rally and take the 64-60 advantage with 10 unanswered points capped off by Ryosuke Shirahama's three with 5:37 remaining.

Brice Johnson shouldered the load for Toyama with 22 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, as Naoki Uto got 18 points, four boards, and three steals, but was responsible for seven of the team's 17 turnovers.

