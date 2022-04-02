Toyama ends B.League skid as Dwight Ramos sits

DWIGHT Ramos missed Toyama Grouses' 90-65 win over the Yokohama B-Corsairs Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Kurobe City Gymnasium.

Brice Johnson unloaded 26 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, as Keijuro Matsui fired 16 to end the Grouses' seven-game skid and climb up to 17-29.

Joshua Smith and Toshiki Kamisawa also had 14 in the Toyama win.

Curiously, one player has been placed under quarantine on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, other Pinoys suffered losses in this loaded gameday.

Thirdy Ravena was held to just two points as San-En NeoPhoenix got mauled by Osaka Evessa, 98-80, at Ookini Arena Maishima.

The Filipino import missed all of his six shots, but still dished out four assists, and collected a rebound and a steal in the NeoPhoenix's fourth straight defeat to sink to 8-35.

Elias Harris was the only hope for San-En as he ended up wuth 24 points, eight boards, and two dimes in the loss.

Kiefer Ravena also fired blanks for Shiga Lakestars as the Ryukyu Golden Kings scored the 92-50 demolition at Okinawa Arena.

The shifty guard scored five points on 1-of-11 shooting from the field, to go with three assists, two steals, and one rebound in the Lakestars' 14th straight loss to drop to 10-31.

Sean O'Mara led Shiga in the loss with 13 points, eight boards, three dimes, and two steals.

Kobe Paras' 13 points was flushed in Niigata Albirex BB's 89-72 blowout loss to the Utsunomiya Brex at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

It was a tough night for the second-generation star as he shot 4-of-11 from the field, on top of two assists, two blocks, a rebound, and a steal.

Rosco Allen led Niigata with 20 points, 11 boards, and six assists in this eighth straight loss for the Albirex which remained at the cellar at 5-37.

Javi Gomez de Liano went scoreless in his nine minutes of action as Ibaraki took a 92-83 blowout defeat to Chiba Jets at Adastria Mito Arena.

Eric Jacobsen topped the Robots with 15 points and seven rebounds as they dropped to 13-30.

