    Japan B.League

    Toyama Grouses bounce back even as Dwight Ramos sits out

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses are running 14th.
    PHOTO: Toyama Grouses

    DWIGHT Ramos' mere arrival seemingly gave the Toyama Grouses a huge lift as they bounced back with an 89-76 win over the SunRockers Shibuya on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Toyama City Gymnasium.

    The Filipino import, who is coming off a stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, made his presence felt and supported his club from the sidelines as they split the two-game weekend series.

    Brice Johnson showed the way for Toyama with an all-around effort of 23 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks to bounce back from its 91-78 loss a day prior.

    Former TNT import Joshua Smith also imposed his will down low with a double-double of 21 points and 11 boards, while Kevin Hareyama got 17 points on 4-of-7 shooting from threes.

    The Grouses were able to get their act together late, breaking away from a close 66-65 affair with 5:30 remaining thanks to a 20-3 late run to grab an 86-68 advantage with 1:14 left to play.

    Dwight Ramos Toyama GrousesDwight Ramos' Grouses score their 16th win in 38 games.

      Toyama improved to a 16-22 record for the season, while sending Shibuya to a 21-16 card.

      Josh Harrellson and Leo Vendrame topped the SunRockers with 17 points each in the defeat.

      The Grouses return to action on Wednesday against Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

