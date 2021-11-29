Tokyo Z starts hot early, takes 2nd win in last three games

EARTHFRIENDS Tokyo Z pulled off a huge stunner taking the 72-63 victory over the Yamagata Wyverns for their second win in the 2021-22 B.League second division Monday at Omori Sports Center.

Marc Eddy Norelia was solid down low with his 22 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists as Tokyo Z took its second win in its last three outings.

Joshua Crawford added 19 points, four boards, four steals, and two dimes, as Kotaro Hisaoka chimed in 10 points built in his 6-of-7 clip from the charity stripe.

Filipino guard Juan Gomez de Liaño once again started the game and tallied four points, six rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes of action.

It was just the start the Earthfriends were looking for, staging a 15-2 start to set the tone for the win.

The lead further grew to 18, 68-50, with 5:09 left, before Yamagata staged a belated run that could only get it to within nine points.

The Earthfriends huge win allowed them to get out of the cellar for the first time this season and rise to 2-14.

Tokyo Z will attempt a rare series sweep when it meets Yamagata anew on Tuesday.

Jawad Williams paced the Wyverns in the shock loss with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Seiji Kouno got 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep.

Yamagata suffered back-to-back losses to fall to 10-6.

