Juan GDL misfires again as winless Tokyo Z falters late vs Koshigaya

EARTHFRIENDS Tokyo Z continued their winless start in the 2021-22 B.League second division, stumbling to their 12th straight defeat after a 91-80 loss to the Koshigaya Alphas Saturday at Wing Hat Kasukabe.

Tomoya Hasegawa buried killer treys in the payoff period to ignite the hosts' 16-2 run to turn the game from a 70-all deadlock to an 86-72 advantage with 4:03 left to play and frustrate their lackluster visitors.

Hasegawa shot 4-of-7 from downtown for his 14 points, five assists, and two rebounds as Koshigaya sustained its hot streak with this ninth straight win to improve to a 9-3 card.

Isaac Butts was just as feisty down low with his 25 points on a perfect 12-of-12 clip from the field, to go with his 15 boards and three assists, as Craig Brackins also had his double-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Jonathan Octeus also scored 11 off the bench to keep the Alphas in step of the leaders in the second division.

It was a tough defeat for the Earthfriends, which drew a superb showing from Marc Eddy Norelia who had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Mark Burton produced 15 points and four assists off the bench, while Pat Andree also had 14 points on 4-of-9 clip from threes, while also hauling down seven boards.

Juan Gomez de Liano made up for his measly two-point performance after shooting 1-of-7 from the field with his six assists, three rebounds, a steal, and a block in 23 minutes of play.

Tokyo Z will attempt to end this dry spell anew on Sunday.

