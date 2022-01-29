Thirdy Ravena ties season-best, but San-En falters late vs Kyoto

THIRDY Ravena tied his season-best in scoring, but San-En NeoPhoenix just couldn't solve the puzzle that was the Kyoto Hannaryz as they tasted an 88-83 defeat Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard unfurled 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting clip, alongside eight rebounds and one assist, but even he could not take San-En back to their winning ways as the NeoPhoenix's skid stretched to four.

Justin Harper was a beast for Kyoto, dropping 12 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, on top of his 15 rebounds, as his timely buckets made sure that the home team will get the victory.

With San-En roaring back from seven points down, 71-64, and cutting it to just three points, 86-83, with 48.4 seconds left, Harper secured the crucial offensive board and drew a foul on Atsuya Ota before calmly sinking the dagger freebies with 21.9 seconds left for the marginal five-point lead.

Keisuke Aita also went 4-of-5 from deep for his 12 points off the bench, while Jerome Tillman got 11 points and six rebounds for Kyoto, which improved to 5-23.

It was a painful loss for San-En, which also got Robert Carter to produce a near-triple-double effort of 20 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds, and Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki adding 14.

Ravena also scored 26 points in his herculean effort against the Toyama Grouses back in November 14 last year.

The NeoPhoenix dropped to a 4-23 card, with a rematch against the Hannaryz set on Sunday.

