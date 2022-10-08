Thirdy Ravena's San-En gets better of Dwight Ramos' Hokkaido

DWIGHT Ramos may have had the better game, but it was Thirdy Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix which got a 76-57 win over Levanga Hokkaido in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season Saturday at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena only had five points on 2-of-7 shooting, on top of a rebound, an assist, and a steal, but the others were quick to pick up the slack for San-En's first win of the season.

Kosuke Kanamaru poured 17 points, Yante Maten got 15 points, nine boards, three dimes, and three steals, and Isaiah Hicks had 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the NeoPhoenix (1-2).

On the flipside, Ramos was the lone player to score in double figures with 15 points, five steals, and four rebounds.

Shawn Long only had nine points and 10 boards, and Brock Motum nabbed eight points and 11 rebounds as Hokkaido fell to 0-3.

Bobby Ray Parks' 11 points off the bench also helped Nagoya Diamond Dolphins stay unscathed through three games with a 94-72 in over the Ryukyu Golden Kings at Dolphins Arena.

Takumi Saito led Nagoya with 23 points, six assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Ryukyu relied on Josh Duncan's 18-point, 8-rebound performance as Jay Washington went scoreless in two minutes of play as the Golden Kings fell to 2-1.

Kiefer Ravena also played a big part for Shiga Lakes' 96-88 overtime win over the Niigata Albirex BB at Ukaruchan Arena.

The Filipino import made two game-clinching assists, first to a Yusei Sugiura jumper and next to Teppei Kashiwagura three to make it a 94-88 affair in the last 24 seconds.

Ravena pumped 10 points and eight assists in the Lakes' first win of the season to rise to 1-2.

Kai Toews had 25 points, seven rebounds, and six dimes to lead Shiga.

In the other games, Justine Baltazar and Matthew Wright did not see action in their respective teams' games this day.

Wright was benched in Kyoto Hannaryz' 78-66 loss to Fighting Eagles Nagoya at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Baltazar, on the other hand, watched from the sidelines as Hiroshima Dragonflies beat the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 72-71, at Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

Hiroshima improved to 2-1 while Kyoto fell to 1-2.

