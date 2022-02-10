Thirdy focused on Gilas, but vows to make up for lost time with San-En

DESPITE missing the next four games for San-En NeoPhoenix due to his commitments with Gilas Pilipinas, Thirdy Ravena promised that he will come back stronger as the NeoPhoenix aim to move out of the cellar of the Japan B.League standings.

Thirdy Ravena on two duties

"I will join the Philippine national team and do my best, but I will do my best every week in the second half of the B.League, so I would appreciate your support for both," he said in a team statement.

Ravena is the latest addition for Gilas ahead of the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, arriving in the country on Tuesday evening and immediately joining the squad on Wednesday.

Him answering the call of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) meant that he won't be present for San-En's games against the Shiga Lakestars on Feb. 26 and 27, where he would have faced his older brother Kiefer, as well as a marquee matchup against the Alvark Tokyo on March 5 and 6.

The earliest Ravena can return in Japan will be on March 9 against Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at Dolphin's Arena.

Still, the NeoPhoenix expressed their continued support for Ravena in these endeavors.

"The absence of Thirdy at the start of the second half of the season leaves a big pain for the club, but as the stance of San-En NeoPhoenix, it is a great honor for our players to be selected as representative of their national teams. We will support him as much as possible," the squad said.

San-En currently sits at the bottom of the standings at 4-27.

