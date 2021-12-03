Thirdy Ravena serves ban as first division teams back in action

FIRST division teams are back in action in the Japan B.League, although Thirdy Ravena will serve his two-game suspension this weekend.

B.League news

His presence will sorely be missed by San-En NeoPhoenix as they host the SeaHorses Mikawa at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The penalty was meted out for Ravena's lategame outbursts in his team's last defeat against the Toyama Grouses where he damaged a sponsor signboard after the loss.

That could only mean bad news for San-En, which is in the middle of a six-game losing skid and has stumbled to a 3-11 card.

Doing so will also be tough against Mikawa (9-5), which is eyeing to bounce back behind the leadership of Davante Gardner.

Elsewhere, Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses (4-10) aim to stretch their win streak to four when they shoot for an upset against the Ryukyu Golden Kings (11-3) at Okinawa Arena.

Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (8-6) are also shooting for back-to-back wins when they host the Shimane Susanoo Magic (10-4) at Dolphin's Arena.

Kobe Paras also hopes that Niigata Albirex BB's 11-game losing streak finally gets halted when his side, holding a 2-12 record, hosts the Akita Northern Happinets (7-7) at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots (2-12) are also gunning for the upset when they play the Chiba Jets (10-4) at Funabashi Arena.

Matthew Aquino also hopes to contribute for the Shinshu Brave Warriors (9-5) when they part ways with the Utsunomiya Brex (9-5) at White Ring Arena.

Kiefer Ravena, meanwhile, will have to wait until Sunday and Monday to get back to action when the Shiga Lakestars (6-8) travel to the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall and face SunRockers Shibuya (10-4).

Meanwhile, second division players Juan Gomez de Liano and Kemark Carino finally cross paths this weekend when Aomori Wat's host the Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

With both teams struggling all season long, it's a chance for them to change their fortunes when they meet at Flat Hachinohe.

Tokyo Z has so far gotten its groove, winning two of its last four games to rise to 2-15.

Aomori, however, hasn't gotten much luck as it suffered 11 straight losses after releasing former TNT import Michael Craig.

