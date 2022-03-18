Thirdy Ravena, San-En seek season-best third straight win

THIRDY Ravena and the rest of San-En NeoPhoenix aim to stretch their win streak to a season-best three games when they return home this busy B.League weekend.

San-En will be back at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium aspiring to sustain this fine form when they host the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

The NeoPhoenix were coming off big wins over Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 85-82, last March 9, and did the same over the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 72-69, last Wednesday.

Ravena was a big factor in those triumphs, with imports Elias Harris and Robert Carter and locals Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki and Morihisa Yamauchi all doing big parts for San-En despite still missing the presence of Justin Knox.

Those pair of wins allowed the NeoPhoenix to rise to a 7-30 card and temporarily get out of the cellar.

San-En play Yokohama (13-25) at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday and at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Also seeking a win streak is Bobby Ray Parks and his Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (22-10), who are coming off a 100-93 victory over the Hiroshima Dragonflies and will now host the Shinshu Brave Warriors (19-20) at Dolphin's Arena.

Javi Gomez de Liano, meanwhile, is hopeful to get an extended playing time when the Ibaraki Robots (9-28) play Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB (5-33) at Adastria Mito Arena.

Kiefer Ravena and Dwight Ramos, on the other hand, are just driven to help their sides get back to their winning ways.

Ravena's Shiga Lakestars (10-24) will try to avoid the upset when they play at home at YMIT Arena against the Kyoto Hannaryz (9-29), while Ramos' Toyama Grouses (16-24) will be the ones to try to chop Shimane Susanoo Magic (28-10) down to size at Toyama City Gymnasium.

