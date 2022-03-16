Thirdy thrives in reserve role as San-En grabs first win streak

THIRDY Ravena was a big jolt off the bench for San-En NeoPhoenix as they claimed their first win streak in the 2021-22 B.League season with a 72-69 escape of Shinshu Brave Warriors Wednesday at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma.

The Filipino guard lit up for 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocks to steer his side to back-to-back wins and follow up its 85-82 victory over the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins last March 9.

Robert Carter erupted for 18 points built on four triples, to go with seven boards, four assists, and two steals, as Elias Harris got 12 points, seven rebounds, and three dimes for the NeoPhoenix.

San-En looked poised to cruise to the conquest after Ravena's dunk with 6:22 left gave it a 64-51 lead.

But Shinshu refused to give up, cutting the lead down to three, 70-67, with a Josh Hawkinson three in the last 18.4 seconds.

Luckily for the NeoPhoenix, Morihisa Yamauchi was a cool customer from the line as he drained the biggest of his 10 points in the last 7.7 ticks to seal the deal for the visitors and rise to a 7-30 card.

Hawkinson paced Shinshu with 25 points and seven rebounds, but that wasn't enough as they fell to a 19-20 card.

Matthew Aquino went scoreless in his three minutes of play in the defeat.

San-En will try to stretch this win run this weekend against the Yokohama B-Corsairs at home at Toyohashi City Gymnasium, while Shinshu pays a visit to the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at Dolphin's Arena.

Meanwhile, Kobe Paras put up 11 points and two rebounds in Niigata Albirex BB's 92-62 loss to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

The home team lost grip of the game in the second half as they were held to just 25 points after the halftime break to stumble to their third straight loss.

Yuma Fujii topped Kawasaki with 17 points, five assists, and two rebounds as four other players notched in double digits and improve to 28-10.

Rosco Allen carried Niigata with 21 points, nine rebounds, three dimes, and two steals, while Jeff Ayres got 15 points and six boards to drop to their fourth straight loss to sink to a 5-33 card.

The Albirex play the Ibaraki Robots at Adastria Mito Arena this Saturday.

