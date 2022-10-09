Ravenas get win as JayWash, Wright, Baltazar, Paras sit out in B.League

THIRDY Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix swept its home series against Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido, 93-80, on Sunday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena played better in the second of the two-game weekend series, pouring in 10 points, eight rebounds, and six assists as the NeoPhoenix improved to an even 2-2 card.

On the other hand, Ramos was the brightest spot for the Levanga with his 20 points, seven boards, and four assists, but he couldn't save his side from falling deeper into the cellar at 0-4.

Kiefer Ravena also played solid for the Shiga Lakes as they gutted out a 107-100 double overtime win over Niigata Albirex BB at Ukaruchan Arena.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard had 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds as the Lakes leveled their record to 2-2.

Unfortunately, Bobby Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins suffered their first loss, 92-81, defeat to the Ryukyu Golden Kings at Dolphins Arena.

He had 12 points, two rebounds, and one steal for the home team which dropped to 3-1.

Jay Washington was benched in the Golden Kings win.

It's the same fate for Matthew Wright and Justine Baltazar, both of whom were not deployed by their squads.

Wright could only watch from the sidelines as Kyoto Hannaryz dropped back-to-back games to Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 73-58, at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Baltazar also rode the bench as Hiroshima Dragonflies bowed to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 78-70, at Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

In second division play, Jordan Heading bounced back and dropped 27 points, seven assists, and two rebounds as the Nagasaki Velca blasted the Roosevelt Adams-less Kagawa Five Arrows, 95-74, at Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

The Velca climbed up to 3-1 in the standings as the Five Arrows fell to 1-3 without the Pinoy import.

Kobe Paras, meanwhile, was not fielded in Altiri Chiba's 85-77 loss to Yamagata Wyverns at Yamagata Prefectural Sports Park.

Altiri suffered their second defeat to fall to 2-2.

