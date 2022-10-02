Thirdy Ravena's 18 not enough as San-En falls to Kawasaki in OT

THIRDY Ravena's solid game went for naught as San-En NeoPhoenix lost to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in overtime, 88-84, in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season on Sunday at the Hamamatsu Arena.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard pumped in 18 points on 2-of-3 shooting from deep, to go with eight rebounds and six assists. Ravena also hit the trey that sent the game into extra time, but couldn't safe San-En from losing a second straight game in th league's opening weekend.

San-En drew 26 points and 17 boards from import Yante Maten. Isaiah Hicks added 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists, as Ryusei Sasaki had 13 points and three boards in the defeat.

Nick Fazekas finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists to lead Kawazaki to a perfect 2-0 start to the new campaign.

Kiefer Ravena's luck is much the same after Shiga Lakes once again got blasted by the Gunma Crane Thunders, 92-71, Ota City Sports Park Citizen Gymnasium.

The shifty guard once again came off the bench and had 11 points and six assists to go winless in this first roadtrip.

Kelvin Martin led Shiga with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Ivan Buva got 10 points, six boards, and two assists.

Kaleb Tarczewski paced Gunma with 19 points and six rebounds in the win.

Dwight Ramos, on the other hand, was held to eight points, three steals, two boards, and two assists as Levanga Hokkaido once again dropped a 97-74 loss to the Akita Northern Happinets at Hokkai Kitayell.

Brock Motum led Hokkaido with 18 points and five rebounds, as Shawn Long nabbed a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards in the loss.

Stanton Kidd and Shigehiro Taguchi both had 18 points apiece in the Akita win.

