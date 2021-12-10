Thirdy Ravena back from B.League suspension as Kiefer, Dwight face off

THIRDY Ravena marks his return to San-En NeoPhoenix with the main goal of ending their eight-game B.League losing streak this weekend.

B.League news

Doing so, however, would entail a lot of effort from the home team when they host the defending champion Chiba Jets this weekend at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena, who served his two-game ban from his postgame actions in a past defeat to the Toyama Grouses, is intent to make up for lost time and deliver once again for San-En (3-13) as he reconnects with imports Robert Carter and Justin Knox.

But it won't be easy, with Yuki Togashi and Gavin Edwards leading the way for Chiba, which holds a 12-4 card and is in the middle of a four-game win run.

It is also going to be an emotional day for the NeoPhoenix as they pay tribute to former import Stevan Jelovac, who passed away this past week, before the 4:05 p.m. game on Saturday.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena also returns home, this time meeting Dwight Ramos when the Shiga Lakestars (6-10) host the Toyama Grouses (4-12) at Ukaruchan Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This will be the first professional clash between the Gilas Pilipinas stalwarts and certainly a must-see attraction for the Filipino fans in this busy B.League weekend.

As memorable as this faceoff is shaping up to be, both squads are just driven to end their respective losing skids, with eight straight for Shiga and two for Toyama.

In the other games, Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (9-7) aim for a bounce back win as they visit the struggling Kyoto Hannaryz (2-14), which are currently on a 13-game losing slide, at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB (2-14) are also motivated to end their own 13-game slide when they fight the SunRockers Shibuya (12-4) at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots (2-14) aim to end their five-game losing streak when they face the Shimane Susanoo Magic (11-5) at Adastria Mito Arena.

Matthew Aquino also hopes to see action for the Shinshu Brave Warriors (9-7) when they play the Gunma Crane Thunders (8-8) at Ota City Athletic Park Citizen's Gymnasium.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In division two action, Juan Gomez de Liaño and the rest of Earthfriends Tokyo Z (3-16) hope to string a win streak when they play the Kumamoto Volters (9-10) at Ota City Gymnasium.

The same is the case for Kemark Carino and the Aomori Wat's (2-17) which are gunning to upset the Fukushima Firebonds (13-6) at Horaiya Koriyama Gymnasium.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.