Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras shoot for upsets before B.League takes Fiba break

THIRDY Ravena and Kobe Paras aim to lead their respective teams back to their winning ways this weekend before the Japan B.League takes a two-week break to accomodate the Fiba window.

San-En NeoPhoenix and Niigata Albirex BB will have tall task ahead of them as they shoot for upsets in their respective games.

The NeoPhoenix (4-25) will visit the league-leading Ryukyu Golden Kings (25-3), which is on a 15-game win streak, at Okinawa Arena.

It's a tough challenge for Ravena and co. as San-En prepares for a Ryukyu side led by former Meralco import Allen Durham.

For the Albirex (4-28), they are also anticipating a tough draw against the Gunma Crane Thunders (12-17) when they play at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Also in action this B.League weekend will be Matthew Aquino, who is hoping to contribute to the cause of the Shinshu Brave Warriors (14-17) when they host the Kyoto Hannaryz (7-23) at White Ring Arena.

This weekend will also see the Toyama Grouses paying the Ibaraki Robots a visit at Adastria Mito Arena, although it's questionable if Pinoy players will see action in that game.

Toyama will be missing Dwight Ramos, who is heading back home to the Philippines to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the February window, while Javi Gomez de Liano remains in doubt as he has been deactivated for the past five Ibaraki games.

