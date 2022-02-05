Thirdy, Kobe held to 7 points each as teams fall in B.League

THIRDY Ravena was held to just seven points as San-En NeoPhoenix was on a receiving end of a 110-77 drubbing at the hands of league leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Okinawa Arena.

Former Meralco import Allen Durham took part in the 33-point evisceration as he fired 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists to sustain Ryukyu's 16-game win streak.

Jack Cooley spearheaded the Golden Kings with a double-double of 25 points and 13 boards, as Dwayne Evans got 24 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists to keep their spot at the top of the standings at 26-3.

Robert Carter captained San-En (4-26) with 32 points, four steals, three boards, and three blocks, but those efforts weren't enough to halt the team's seven-game skid.

Kobe Paras also saw his seven points, two assists, two steals, and one rebound go to waste as the Niigata Albirex BB bowed to the Gunma Crane Thunders, 83-64, at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Ondrej Balvin led the attack for Gunma (13-17) with 18 points and 11 rebounds as four other players notched double digits in scoring for their second straight win.

Rosco Allen shouldered the load with 25 points, 13 boards, and three assists for Niigata, which sunk to a league-worst 4-29 card.

Meanwhile, the Toyama Grouses hardly needed the help of Dwight Ramos as they hurdled the Ibaraki Robots, 96-88, at Adastria Mito Arena.

With the Filipino guard going back home to beef up Gilas Pilipinas, the Grouses banked on former TNT import Joshua Smith who poured 29 points, nine rebounds, and four assists to earn a bounce back win at 14-20.

Brice Johnson nabbed a double-double of 22 points, 15 boards, and two dimes, while Keijuro Matsui also scored 29 off the bench for Toyama.

Marc Trasolini led Ibaraki (6-26) with 20 points in a game as it suffered its third straight defeat.

Javi Gomez de Liaño was finally reactivated by the Robots after missing the last five games.

On the other hand, Matthew Aquino scored three points and collected a rebound and a block in Shinshu Brave Warriors' 82-58 rout of Kyoto Hannaryz at White Ring Arena.

Wayne Marshall paced Shinshu with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, while Josh Hawkinson and Reo Maeda got 12 apiece in the victory to extend their win run to three at 15-17.

Justin Harper carried Kyoto (7-24) with 18 points, five boards, and three assists in the loss to end their three-game win streak.

