Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos back in action this B.League weekend

THIRDY Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix shake off the cobwebs as they return to action for the first time in almost a month to face the equally struggling Kyoto Hannaryz this weekend in the Japan B.League.

The two-game series will be the first taste of action for San-En in 27 days after its games against the Shiga Lakestars and Shimane Susanoo Magic were postponed due to health and safety protocols.

Ravena is raring to go for the NeoPhoenix as they aim to halt their three-game skid and improve their 4-22 record at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

A victory would allow San-En to stay in front of Kyoto, which holds a 4-23 record, despite still being near at the bottom of the standings.

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses are also back in the fold as they host the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Ramos' crew had to remain grounded as their game against the Shiga Lakestars on Wednesday was postponed.

Now, Toyama is determined to make up for lost time and rise from its 11-19 card against the 18-11 Hiroshima.

Also in tow this busy B.League weekend is Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (21-8), which are aiming to reinforce their position in the top five of the standings against perennial contenders Utsunomiya Brex (17-9) at Park Arena Komaki.

Kobe Paras also seeks an end to the heartaches of Niigata Albirex BB (2-27) as they shoot to end this 26-game skid against Ibaraki Robots (6-23) at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka. His former University of the Philippines peer Javi Gomez de Liano will be looking to play in that game as well.

Matthew Aquino has the same plans in mind as he hopes to play for the Shinshu Brave Warriors (12-17) when they play the Osaka Evessa (13-16) at White Ring Arena.

In second division play, Kemark Carino is just aiming to contribute for the cellar-dwelling Aomori Wat's (2-28) as they shoot to end their 12-game losing streak against the Koshigaya Alphas (16-14) at home at Flat Hachinohe.

