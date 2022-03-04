Thirdy's San-En side begins reboot with sacking of Serbian coach

THIRDY Ravena will be returning to a very different San-En NeoPhoenix squad once he arrives in Japan.

The club parted ways with head coach Branislav Vicentic on Friday, ending the B.League club's partnership with the Serbian mentor.

"I am deeply grateful to coach Vicentic for leading the NeoPhoenix since last season and for staying in Japan and building a team this season without returning to Serbia," said general manager Hideki Higashi.

Woeful record

Vicentic has been at the helm for San-En since last year and brought Serbian reinforcements Stevan Jelovac and Nenad Miljenovic, yet only finished 19th out of 20 teams with a 12-47 record.

He didn't really fare much better this year, despite having American imports Robert Carter and Justin Knox, with the NeoPhoenix currently holdng a 5-28 win-loss card.

Assistant coach Tashiro Shimizu will be taking over his spot for San-En for the remainder of the season.

Ravena will still be out when the NeoPhoenix host Alvark Tokyo (23-8) this weekend at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Vicentic, though, is getting a quick reboot as he assumes the head coaching role for second division team Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

