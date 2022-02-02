Thirdy, Dwight, Kobe efforts in vain in Japan B.League losses

WINS proved to be elusive for Filipino players in action this busy Wednesday in the Japan B.League.

B.League results

Thirdy Ravena pumped 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals, but he couldn't stop San-En NeoPhoenix from falling to their sixth straight loss after being blown out by the Gunma Crane Thunders, 101-68, at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Gunma was in full control in the wire-to-wire win, with Michael Parker firing 24 points and seven rebounds as four others notched double digits in scoring to help the Crane Thunders halt a five-game skid and improve at 12-17.

Aside from Ravena, only Robert Carter was able to score in double figures with his 12 points, five boards, four dimes, and two steals for San-En (4-25).

Things won't get easy for the NeoPhoenix as they go to Okinawa Arena to meet the Ryukyu Golden Kings this weekend.

Dwight Ramos also uncorked 10 points and three rebounds, but the Toyama Grouses found themselves at the wrong end of a 95-71 mauling at the hands of Shimane Susanoo Magic at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Aussie forward Nick Kay was unstoppable woth his 32 points and seven rebounds, while Perrin Buford got 20 points, 10 assists, and four boards off the bench for Shimane (22-8), which extended their win streak to five.

The loss snapped the two-game win run for Toyama to fall to a 13-20 record despite Brice Johnson producing a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Grouses return to action this weekend against the Ibaraki Robots at Adastria Mito Arena.

Kobe Paras was also limited to just four points as the cellar-dwelling Niigata Albirex BB was sent crashing back to earth with a 74-51 decimation courtesy of the Utsunomiya Brex at Brex Arena.

Isaac Fotu led Utsunomiya with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals, while Makoto Hiejima and Hirohide Araya got 10 apiece to extend the Brex's streak to four at 19-9.

It was a tough end for Niigata's back-to-back wins after last weekend's sweep of the Ibaraki Robots as they sunk to a 4-28 card.

Rosco Allen paced the Albirex with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Yuto Nohmi shot four triples for his 14 points and three boards.

Niigata will play the Gunma Crane Thunders at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka this weekend.

In second division play, the game between the Aomori Wat's, featuring Kemark Carino, and Sendai 89ers at Xebio Arena was postponed due to health and safety protocols.

