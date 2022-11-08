Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 9
    Japan B.League

    Slaughter's Fukuoka splits series against Adams-less Kagawa

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Greg Slaughter Fukuoka Japan B.League
    Greg Slaughter averaged 10.5 minutes of action in both games.
    PHOTO: B.League

    RIZING Zephyr Fukuoka and Kagawa Five Arrows split their two-game series in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division at Kurume Arena.

    Greg Slaughter in B.League Division 2 news

    Fukuoka took the 91-86 victory over Kagawa on Monday for its fifth win of the season.

    Greg Slaughter registered four points and three rebounds in nine minutes of play for the Rizing Zephyr in the first of the two-game homestand.

    Kagawa, though, redeemed itself with an 84-74 conquest ober Fukuoka on Tuesday for its second win in three outings.

    Slaughter once again collected four points, two boards, an assist, and a block in 12 minutes off the bench in the losing cause.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Roosevelt Adams was not fielded in both games for the Five Arrows.

      Fukuoka climbed up to a 5-6 win-loss record, while Kagawa remained near the bottom of the standings at 3-8.

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Greg Slaughter averaged 10.5 minutes of action in both games.
      PHOTO: B.League

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again