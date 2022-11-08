Slaughter's Fukuoka splits series against Adams-less Kagawa

RIZING Zephyr Fukuoka and Kagawa Five Arrows split their two-game series in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division at Kurume Arena.

Greg Slaughter in B.League Division 2 news

Fukuoka took the 91-86 victory over Kagawa on Monday for its fifth win of the season.

Greg Slaughter registered four points and three rebounds in nine minutes of play for the Rizing Zephyr in the first of the two-game homestand.

Kagawa, though, redeemed itself with an 84-74 conquest ober Fukuoka on Tuesday for its second win in three outings.

Slaughter once again collected four points, two boards, an assist, and a block in 12 minutes off the bench in the losing cause.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Roosevelt Adams was not fielded in both games for the Five Arrows.

Fukuoka climbed up to a 5-6 win-loss record, while Kagawa remained near the bottom of the standings at 3-8.

Watch Now