Shinshu cruises to victory, deals Shiga fifth straight loss

THE Shinshu Brave Warriors scored an easy 89-62 as the Shiga Lakestars' struggles in the Japan B.League continued on Saturday at White Ring Arena.

Shinshu waxed hot early, taking an 18-8 lead on the way to their eighth win in 13 games.

The Lakestars did stage a rally, with Kiefer Ravena's jumper at the 7:20 mark of the third frame cutting the lead down to 11 points, 45-34, but the Brave Warriors answered with a 12-2 run capped off by a Ko Kumagai floater for a 57-36 lead with 3:31 left in the frame.

Shinshu further padded that lead to 31 points as it dominated the boards, 52 to 37, and scored 42 in the paint.

Anthony McHenry muscled his way down low for his 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, as Wayne Marshall got seven points, 11 boards, five dimes, and three blocks for the Brave Warriors.

Reo Maeda topscored for Shinshu with 16 points on 8-of-10 clip from the charity stripe, Tatsuya Nishiyama made two treys for his 14 points, five assists, and four rebounds, and Yuta Okada had 12 points and five boards.

Kiefer Ravena and the Lakestars slip to 6-7.

Ovie Soko was the lone bright spot for Shiga, scoring 23 points, four rebounds, and three blocks as his side dropped to a 6-7 record.

Novar Gadson and Sean O'Mara were both held to nine points each.

Ravena scored four points on 2-of-7 shooting on top of three assists in 21 minutes of play.

The two teams face off anew on Sunday.

Matthew Aquino was not listed in this game for Shinshu.

