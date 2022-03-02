Kiefer Ravena's 24 ends up in vain as Shiga suffers 16-point collapse

KIEFER Ravena's early assault ended up in vain as the Shiga Lakestars could not sustain their hot start and fell to the undermanned Toyama Grouses side, 108-103, Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Ukaruchan Arena.

The Filipino import fired 15 of his 24 points in the first half, but saw his 5-of-9 shooting night from deep, and his six assists, one rebound, and one steal get flushed out after his side suffered a 16-point collapse.

Shiga enjoyed an early 34-18 lead, before Toyama rallied back and turned the game around with a 23-7 third quarter assault to take an 89-68 advantage.

The Lakestars, however, rallied from that 21-point hole and got to within four, 107-103 after a Ravena three with 25 seconds left.

Unfortunately, time just wasn't on their side as Toshiki Kamisawa split his freebies to end the game on a five-point win for the Grouses.

But it wasn't just Ravena's performance which was spoiled in the Shiga loss as Novar Gadson poured a season-best 45 points, on top of eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

The Lakestars dropped their second straight defeat to fall to 10-19, while the Grouses rose to 15-21.

Brice Johnson topped Toyama with 33 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists as his side weathered the absences of Dwight Ramos and Julian Mavunga.

Shiga will continue this homestand this weekend against the Ryukyu Golden Kings, while Toyama will go back home to meet the SunRockers Shibuya at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liano was benched anew as the Ibaraki Robots fell to the Akita Northern Happinets, 76-70, at Adastria Mito Arena.

Ryuto Yasuoka drained three triples for Akita to fire 20 points and four rebounds off the bench, while Jordan Glynn got 17 points, seven boards, and four assists to halt their side's two game skid and rise to 20-12.

That wasted the solid showings from Eric Jacobsen, who pumped 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Chehales Tapscott, who had a double-double of his own with 21 points and 11 boards.

Ibaraki now falls to 7-27 before heading on the road to face the Kyoto Hannaryz at Kyoto City Gymnasium this weekend.

