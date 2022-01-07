Dwight Ramos, Toyama take spotlight amid wave of B.League cancellations

ADD the Shiga Lakestars' road game against the SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya to the cancelled games this weekend in the Japan B.League.

The league announced the cancellation on Friday after 10 members of the Mikawa squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Shiga, holding a 9-17 record, was looking to end its three-game skid in this road trip against Mikawa (14-12).

Kiefer Ravena was also looking to bounce back after fouling out in both of Shiga's games against the Akita Northern Happinets last weekend.

This is the fifth game involving Filipino players this weekend that has been scrapped as the Japanese professional basketball league due to players either testing positive or deemed close contacts.

Also postponed were were San-En NeoPhoenix's roadtrip against the Levanga Hokkaido; Niigata Albirex BB's game against Osaka Evessa; Nagoya Diamond Dolphins versus the Ibaraki Robots; and the Shinshu Brave Warriors against the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Nonetheless, Dwight Ramos will still be in action this weekend despite the wave of cancelled games.

His Toyama Grouses (9-17) are looking to go on a win streak as they face the Akita Northern Happinets (17-9) at home at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Ramos has redeemed himself from his recent funk, pouring in 15 points in Toyama's victory over the Hiroshima Dragonflies last Sunday.

The Grouses would certainly love to see the Filipino guard sustain that production as he'll once again be counted on to produce alongside reinforcements Joshua Smith, Julian Mavunga, and Brice Johnson.

Meanwhile, second division teams will also be in action with the Aomori Wat's (2-26), which are hell-bent on ending their 10-game losing streak, taking on the Kumamoto Volters (16-12) at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium; and the Earthfriends Tokyo Z (5-23) visiting the Sendai 89ers (18-10) at Aoba Gymnasium.

Kemark Carino and Juan Gomez de Liano are hoping to suit up for their respective teams in those contests.

