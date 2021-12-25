Shiga deals Niigata 19th straight loss in first Kiefer-Kobe matchup

SHIGA Lakestars hardly broke a sweat and were happy to celebrate Christmas with a comfortable 19-point victory over Niigata Albirex BB, 78-59, in the 2021-22 B.League season Saturday at Ukaruchan Arena.

The home team wasted no time asserting control of the game, taking a 15-3 start to set the pace for the easy victory.

Everything was academic from there as Shiga extended its lead by 24, 64-40, after an Ovie Soko jumper with 8:26 left to play.

The British forward dropped a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists off the bench as the Lakestars won two of their last three games.

Novar Gadson paced Shiga (8-14) with 19 points, four boards, and three assists, while Sean O'Mara did it all with his 11 points, eight rebounds, five dimes, five steals, and two blocks.

Kiefer Ravena hardly had to make his presence felt, scoring only two points on 1-of-5 shooting as he was happy to take the backseat in his 21 minutes of play and dished out three assists to go with a rebound and a steal.

On the flipside, Niigata's skid continued as it has now lost 19 straight games to remain at the bottom of the standings at 2-20.

Tshilidzi Nephawe did the heavy lifting for the Albirex with his 16 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists, as Jeff Ayres got 10 points, 13 boards, and two assists but committed seven of the team's 27 turnovers.

Kobe Paras only had six points on 2-of-4 shooting, as well as three rebounds, but turned the ball over four times in his 13 minutes of action as Niigata sorely missed the presence of Rosco Allen.

In second division action, Earthfriends Tokyo Z saw their two-game win streak snapped after taking a 92-80 loss to the Kagawa Five Arrows at Ota City General Gymnasium.

Still without Juan Gomez de Liano, Tokyo Z could not reward its home crowd with a victory despite Takumi Masuko's 24 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep, to go with six assists and four rebounds.

That task really was a tough endeavor especially after Terrance Woodbury exploded for a near-triple-double performance with his 35 points, 10 boards, nine dimes, and two steals to lead Kagawa, which has now won five straight games.

Rhys Vague added 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while Takayuki Kodama and Junki Uera got 10 apiece for the Five Arrows, which rose to a 17-7 record.

On the part of the Earthfriends, Joshua Crawford poured 16 points, 11 boards, seven assists, and two steals, as Kotaro Hisaoka and Shinya Takagi got 11 each as they dropped to a 5-19 slate.

