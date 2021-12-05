Shibuya sends Shiga Lakestars reeling to seventh straight loss

SUNROCKERS Shibuya came out hot off the gates and left the Shiga Lakestars in the dust, taking the 102-75 rout in the 2021-22 B.League season on Sunday at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

James Michael McAdoo was near-perfect in the game, making all but one of his 12 shots for a game-high 25 points, while also hauling down 10 rebounds and two steals to guide his side to an 11th win in 16 games.

McAdoo anchored Shibuya's 18-8 opener that set the tone for the 27-point beatdown that saw the lead swell to 31 numerous times in the third frame.

Leo Vendrame produced 12 points, four boards, and four assists; Koyo Takahashi and You Nishino both came off the bench and poured in 12 points each, and Kaito Morizane collected 11 points and five assists in the breezy victory.

The SunRockers were just firing in all cylinders, going 55-percent from the field, including a fiery 71-percent shooting from inside the arc.

Continue reading below ↓

Ovie Soko carried the load for Shiga with 24 points, nine rebounds, and two steals, but his efforts weren't enough to put an end to his team's seven-game losing skid that left the team reeling down the standings at 6-9.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sean O'Mara also registered a double-double with his 12 points, 11 boards, and four assists, while Teppei Kashiwagura had 14 points, four dimes, and two rebounds, but committed six of the Lakestars' 17 turnovers.

Kiefer Ravena only got four points to his name as he went 1-of-6 from the field, while also dishing out three assists and two steals in his 12 minutes of play.

Shiga aims to fare better in the second of this two-game roadtrip on Monday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.