Shibuya sends cellar-dwelling Niigata to 23rd straight loss

SHIBUYA shook off a slow start and scored a 84-73 victory over cellar-dwelling Niigata on Monday in the Japan B.League at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Niigata took a 12-point lead in second quarter and was still leading 58-57 when Shibuya staged a killer run to take control. The SunRockers led, 76-62, with 6:28 remaining and cruised to an 11-point win, sending Niigata to its 23rd consecutive loss.

James Michael McAdoo had 30 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals as led the SunRockers rose to a 17-9 standing.

Josh Harrellson had 15 points, eight boards, and four assists, while Kosuke Ishii and Shuto Tawatari scored nine apiece.

Nearly three months without a win

It was a morale-crushing defeat for the Albirex, which remained at the cellar at 2-24.

Rosco Allen had 26 points, eight rebounds, and two steals, but victory continued to be elusive for his squad as the Albirex have yet to win a game since Oct. 9 last year against the San-En NeoPhoenix.

Jeff Ayres had 12 points, 14 boards, two assists, and two steals, and Yuto Nohmi got 11 points and four dimes in the loss.

Kobe Paras was brought back to the starting lineup as he wound up with six points on 2-of-4 clip from distance, as well as one rebound and one steal.

Niigata will try to end this league-worst skid next weekend on the road when it shoots for the upset against Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

