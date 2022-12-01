Shibuya defeats San-En, spoils Thirdy Ravena's 22-point game

THIRDY Ravena erupted for 22 points off the bench but San-En NeoPhoenix lost to SunRockers Shibuya, 87-82, on Wednesday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season at Sumida-ku City Gymnasium.

He was 8-of-12 from the field, while making seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals but was unable to stop San-En's three-game skid.

See LeBron lauds AD for taking charge in endgame as Lakers down Blazers

Isaiah Hicks and Ryusei Sasaki scored 18 points each in the NeoPhoenix defeat as they slid to an 8-6 record.

Kiefer Ravena, meanwhile, sat out his second straight game due to a left leg injury as Shiga Lakes suffered their 10th straight loss and fell to a 2-12 card with a 67-62 setback against Osaka Evessa at Edion Arena Osaka.

Kyoto Hannaryz fell to Hiroshima Dragonflies, 81-74, at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Matthew Wright shot 3-of-9 from deep, finishing with 13 points, to go with six assists and four rebounds, but committed five of Kyoto's 12 turnovers as it absorbed its third straight loss.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jarrod Uthoff led the Hannaryz with 27 points and 13 boards as Cheick Diallo got 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Hannaryz dropped to 6-8.

Justine Baltazar was not deployed in Hiroshima's third consecutive victory for a 11-3 record.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bobby Ray Parks was held to just five points, a rebound, an assist, and a steal in Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 70-66 loss to Ryukyu Golden Kings at Dolphins Arena.

Nagoya saw its three-game win run end, dropping to 10-4, while Ryukyu bounced back and improved to 11-3.

Jay Washington was benched by the Golden Kings in the win.

Dwight Ramos also sat out his third straight game from a sprained right ankle as Levanga Hokkaido fell to Chiba Jets, 88-77, at Hokkai Kitayell.

Hokkaido lost back-to-back games to slide to 4-10.

In the second division, Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka dropped both of their games against Kumamoto Volters at Teriha Sekisui House Arena earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Greg Slaughter chipped in four points and two rebounds in nine minutes of action for Fukuoka in its slim 81-79 loss on Monday before he was benched in its 74-55 blowout loss on Tuesday.

The Rizing Zephyr dropped to an 8-9 record.