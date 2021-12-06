Shibuya cools off Shiga's hot start, sends Lakestars to 8th loss in row

SUNROCKERS Shibuya stepped on the gas pedal in the third quarter and went straight through the Shiga Lakestars to take the 95-82 victory in the 2021-22 B.League season Monday at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

Shuto Tawatari ignited the home team's 10-0 blast with back-to-back treys to turn the game from a 63-60 affair to a 73-60 lead with 1:05 left which was part of Shibuya's 30-point eruption in the third period and seize control of the game for good.

B.League All-Star Leo Vendrame balled out, draining three of his seven treys to finish with 18 points, five assists, three steals, and two rebounds.

Josh Harrellson also unfurled a monster statline of 15 points and 15 boards, to go with three assists and two blocks, Kaito Morizane collected 11 points and five assists, and James Michael McAdoo got 11 points, five rebounds, five dimes, and three steals in the win to sweep the two-game homestand and rise to a 12-4 card.

Tawatari, who sparked the pullaway, shot 3-of-4 from deep and ended up with nine points as the SunRockers enjoyed a 17-point lead, 87-70, in the final 3:44.

The loss spoiled the breakout game from Tomomasa Ozawa, who went 6-of-10 from distance for his 22 points off the bench for Shiga.

Sean O'Mara pumped 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals, and two assists, Ovie Soko had 11 points, five assists, and four boards, and Novar Gadson got 11 points and two dimes as the Lakestars tasted their eighth straight loss to drop to a 6-10 record.

Filipino guard Kiefer Ravena, who will headline the Asia All-Stars in the Asia Rising Stars Game in the B.League All-Star festivities in January, wound up with 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field, on top of his six assists, five steals, and two rebounds in 29 minutes of play.

Shiga will try to end these woes when they go home and take on the Toyama Grouses this weekend at Ukaruchan Arena, which will be the first meeting between Ravena and Dwight Ramos.

