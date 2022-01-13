San-En vs Shimane scrapped as Susanoo Magic player COVID-19 positive

POSITIVE COVID-19 infections continued to hound the Japan B.League as it cancelled three more games on Thursday, all involving the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

The team's games against the Ryukyu Golden Kings at the Matsue City Gymnasium on Jan. 22 and 23, as well as their matchup against the San-En NeoPhoenix on Jan. 26 at Toyohashi City Gymnasium, have all been postponed.

One player from Shimane tested positive for COVID-19 which led to 25 players and staff being judged as close contacts and deeming them unavailable for the next two weeks.

This would have been the first meeting between Shimane and San-En, which would have pitted Thirdy Ravena against former Meralco import Seiya Ando.

The league said that these games will be re-scheduled to a later date.

Meanwhile, the NeoPhoenix are preparing for a duel against the Shiga Lakestars on Jan. 22 and 23 at Hamamatsu Arena, which will be the third and fourth meeting of the Ravena brothers Thirdy and Kiefer.

