Ravena brothers' weekend face-off in danger of being postponed

THE final meeting of the Ravena brothers in the Japan B.League this weekend is in peril of being postponed as one player tested positive for COVID-19.

Ravena brothers' matchup in peril

San-En NeoPhoenix announced the news on Tuesday morning, with the player receiving his positive test on Monday.

"Currently, we are investigating close contacts regarding Player A at the relevant health center. Regarding other players and staff, we collected samples from the 10th B.LEAGUE unified test yesterday, January 17th (Monday), and we will inform you of the test results as soon as they are known," the team said in a news release.

This casts a cloud of uncertainty on whether the two-game series at Hamamatsu Arena between San-En and the Shiga Lakestars will be able to push through.

The two-game series would have been the third and fourth meeting between siblings Kiefer and Thirdy, who have been nothing short of exceptional this 2021-22 B.League season.

Both were coming off gracing the virtual B.League All-Star festivities this past weekend and were looking forward to this clash.

The two teams split their first two games at Ukaruchan Arena, with Shiga taking the opening day win, 93-83, back in Oct. 2, and San-En scoring the equalizer a day after, 101-96 in overtime.

Curiously, both the Lakestars (9-17) and the NeoPhoenix (4-22) are aiming to snap three-game losing streaks in this next series of games.

Japan is once again dealing with the rise of COVID-19 cases brought upon by the Omicron variant, with 25,749 new cases being recorded on Jan. 16.

