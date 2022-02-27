Thirdy-less San-En gets back at Shiga, spoils Kiefer's 28-point game

KIEFER Ravena's 28-point performance ended up in vain as San-En NeoPhoenix weathered a late barrage from the Shiga Lakestars and took a 93-80 victory on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Hamamatsu Arena.

The Filipino guard tried to pull Shiga back from 24-points down, 83-59, with 5:30 left and sliced that deficit down to 10, 90-80, with exactly a minute to play.

But the time just was on San-En's side, with Kazuma Tsuya's three in the last 15.6 seconds left capping off the NeoPhoenix win to end their nine-game skid.

It was a gallant stand from Ravena, who dropped 13 in the fourth period to tie his season-best in scoring after going 5-of-7 from downtown, to go with his eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals to carry the Lakestars off the bench.

San-En got the better of the draw this time out after falling, 104-100, on Saturday.

Kiefer Ravena and the Lakestars absorb their 18th loss in 28 games.

Elias Harris topped the NeoPhoenix with 26 points, 10 boards, and four assists, while four others scored in double figures to improve to a 5-28 record despite still missing the presence of Filipino import Thirdy Ravena, who remains with Gilas Pilipinas for the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers in Manila.

For Shiga, Sean O'Mara could not recapture his shooting touch a day prior as he wound up with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds in the loss as the Lakestars fell to 10-18.

Shiga will return home on Wednesday against the Toyama Grouses at Ukaruchan Arena, while San-En will take a week-long break before facing Alvark Tokyo at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

