San-En NeoPhoenix suffer 13th straight defeat at hands of Osaka

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix couldn't find an end to their misery, bowing to the Osaka Evessa anew, 86-75, on Sunday for their 13th straight defeat in the 2021-22 B.League season at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

San-En has not won a game since Oct. 24 when it took down the Ibaraki Robots.

DJ Newbill had 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, Hiromu Nakamura buried three three-pointers for his 16 points off the bench, and Ira Brown added 15 points, six boards, and five assists in Osaka's (11-10) fourth straight win.

The Evessa scored 15 unasnwered points to take a 48-30 lead in the second quarter and led by as much as 21 points, 86-65, with 3:16 left to play after a David Doblas jumper.

The NeoPhoenix could not put up the same fight as they did a day prior, where they lost in overtime, 90-85.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Robert Carter shouldered the load for San-En (3-18) with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. Thirdy Ravena added 10 points, three boards, and three assists, while Yusei Sugiura also had 10 in the loss.

Continue reading below ↓

San-En will hope that its Christmas will be merry when it visits SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

Meanwhile, the slide continues for the Shinshu Brave Warriors as they fell once again to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 75-67, at Matsue City Gymnasium.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Seiya Ando scored 22 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with seven assists and two rebounds to orchestrate Shimane's 23-11 third quarter where it led by 15 points, 50-35, with 4:36 remaining.

The Susanoo Magic won their third straight game to rise to a 15-6 record.

JGDL still unavailable

Matthew Aquino tallied two points, one rebound, and one steal in eight minutes of play, but hardly made a difference as the Brave Warriors sunk to their seventh straight defeat to drop to 9-12.

In second division action, Earthfriends Tokyo Z finally got their first win streak of the season, taking down Bambitious Nara anew, 94-82, at Rohto Arena.

Juan Gomez de Liano remained unavailable for the game due to health and safety protocols.

Aomori Wat's, meanwhile, remained at the cellar of B2 after once again being on the receiving end of a 39-point mauling at the hands of Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 95-56, at Aomori Prefecture Martial Arts Hall.

Kemark Carino was not deployed in this game.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.