San-En NeoPhoenix repeat over Kyoto sans Thirdy Ravena

THIRDY Ravena missed his fourth straight game but San-En NeoPhoenix repeated over the Kyoto Hannaryz, 63-58, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Elias Harris once again came through for San-En with 19 points and six rebounds, as Justin Knox came off the bench and put up 13 points and 13 boards as the Neophoenix recorded back-to-back wins for a 10-39 record.

The NeoPhoenix were without two players who remain under quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19.

San-En eyes a third straight win when it visits Shimane Susanoo Magic on Wednesday.

Kiefer Ravena and the Lakestars suffer their 36th loss in 48 games.

PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kiefer Ravena, meanwhile, saw his 16 points, three assists, and two rebounds spoiled as the Shiga Lakestars absorbed a 100-73 blowout loss to Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell.

Novar Gadson had23 points and seven rebounds, while Sean O'Mara had 10 points, 16 boards, and three dimes as Shiga slipped to 12-36.

Dwight Ramos was limited to seven points, four assists, and three rebounds in the Toyama Grouses' 89-63 humiliation at the hands of Utsunomiya Brex at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Julian Mavunga poured 12 points, Naoki Uto got 11, and Brice Johnson and Toshiki Kamisawa got 10 each in the Toyama loss to fall to 20-31.

The Lakestars and the Grouses face off at Toyama City Gymnasium on Wednesday, both driven to halt their respective losing streaks.

Javi Gomez de Liano, meanwhile, had his best game of the season, draining four triples in Ibaraki Robots' 107-77 loss to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Hitachi City Ikenokawa Sakura Arena.

Continue reading below ↓

The Filipino gunner scored a season-best 14 points off the bench, but Ibaraki suffered their third straight loss to slide to 13-32.

Chehales Tapscott paced the Robots with 23 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, while Eric Jacobsen had 15 in the loss as they look to bounce back against the Gunma Crane Thunders on Wednesday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.