Filipino-reinforced B.League teams' games postponed due to COVID-19

FOUR Japan B.League games involving Filipino players have been postponed this weekend following positive COVID-19 cases.

San-En NeoPhoenix road games versus Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell and the Niigata Albirex BB's games against the Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima have been cancelled due to health and safety protocols.

Also shelved will be the games between the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins and the Ibaraki Robots, and those between the Shinshu Brave Warriors and the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

The Japan B.League made the news official on Thursday.

For the San-En-Hokkaido game, 10 Levanga players were deemed as close contacts after their weekend duel against the Ryukyu Golden Kings and will all have to undergo quarantine.

As for the Niigata-Osaka tiff, nine players and staff of the Evessa have tested positive for COVID-19.

The same is the case for the Nagoya-Ibaraki games with eight Robots players considered as close contacts after their game last weekend against the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Eighteen members of the Hiroshima squad also tested positive for the virus to rule the Dragonflies out of this tilt against Shinshu.

This follows the cancellation of the league's All-Star Game on Jan. 14 and 15 as the Land of the Rising Sun grips with the recent outbreak of the virus in the country.

San-En, holding a 4-22 card, was looking to end a three-game skid against Hokkaido (11-15) on their games scheduled on Sunday and Monday.

Filipino guard Thirdy Ravena has been a vital part of the attack for the NeoPhoenix as he currently averages 12.7 points on 41-percnt shooting from the field, on top of 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steal in 26.8 minutes.

Meanwhile, Osaka was seeking to rise from its even 13-13 card while Niigata is motivated to get out of the cellar at 2-24 and put an end to its 23-game losing skid in their Saturday and Sunday duels.

The cancellation meant that Kobe Paras, who has posted 8.2 points on 35-percent shooting from the field, to go with 2.2 boards and 1.5 assists in 22.3 minutes across 25 games for the Albirex BB this season, won't be in action as he continues to get his spot in the rotation back.

Nagoya (18-8) is also aiming to preserve its spot in the top five, while Ibaraki (5-21) is gunning to snap a three-game skid.

This would have been the first meeting between Bobby Ray Parks and Javi Gomez de Liaño in a professional setting.

Parks has notched 11.6 points on 41-percent clip from deep, too go with 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in 22.9 minutes for the Diamond Dolphins.

Gomez de Liano, on the other hand, has enjoyed spot minutes for the Robots with his 2.3 points on 27-percent shooting from downtown, as well as 1.6 boards in 10.4 minutes.

Shinshu (10-16), which has Matthew Aquino in its roster, was looking to end a two-game skid against Hiroshima (16-10).

Other teams, meanwhile, remain closely monitoring the situation if whether they too will postpone their weekend games, among those include the Shiga Lakestars' duels against SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

