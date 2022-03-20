San-En bounces back despite Thirdy Ravena's silent outing

THIRDY Ravena's silent four-point effort hardly mattered as San-en NeoPhoenix pulled off an 82-68 win over Yokohama B-Corsairs on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard came off the bench and shot only 2-of-8 from the field, but also gathered three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in the 14-point victory as San-En's made up for the 79-68 loss on Saturday.

Robert Carter paced the NeoPhoenix with 20 points, 10 boards, five assists, and five steals, while Elias Harris contributed 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Kazuma Tsuya ignited their side's 10-2 run to open the fourth quarter, flipping the game from a close 56-52 edge to a commanding 66-54 advantage with 7:52 left as he scored six of his 11 points in that telling stretch.

San-En improved to an 8-31 record before continuing this homestand this Wednesday against the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Leyton Hammonds carried Yokohama (14-26) with 20 points in the defeat.

Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirexx BB absorb their sixth straight loss for a league-worst 5-35 record.

PHOTO: Niigata Albirex BB

Meanwhile, the Ibaraki Robots outsteadied the Niigata Albirex BB anew to come away with a 79-76 triumph at Adastria Mito Arena.

Eric Jacobsen, who dropped a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double, Atsunobu Hirao, who added 13 points, and Asahi Tajima were all cool customers from the line in that nervy finish as Ibaraki scored a repeat of its 74-54 win a day prior.

Continue reading below ↓

Javi Gomez de Liano was scoreless in his one minute and 32 seconds of play for the Robots which improved to an 11-28 card after this fourth straight win.

Kobe Paras powered the cellar-dwelling Niigata with 16 points and two rebounds as the Albirex skidded to their sixth straight defeat and fall to 5-35.

The two teams return to action on Wednesday with Ibaraki visiting Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell while Niigata will host Shimane Susanoo Magic at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

