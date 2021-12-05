Ryukyu completes sweep of Toyama Grouses, Dwight Ramos

TOYAMA Grouses was unable solve the puzzle that was the Ryukyu Golden Kings, falling again, 80-69, on Sunday at Okinawa Arena in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Dwayne Evans spearheaded the offensive with his 22 points, seven rebounds, and three steals to carry Ryukyu to its third straight win.

Jack Cooley was just as solid down low with 13 point, eight boards, and two steals, as Ryuichi Kishimoto and Keita Imamura had 10 points apiece.

Former Meralco import Allen Durham contributed eight points, six rebounds, and two assists in a fitting follow-up to the Golden Kings' 91-66 win over the Grouses on Saturday.

Julian Mavunga led Toyama with 19 points, seven assists, and three rebounds, while Brice Johnson added a double-double of 18 points and 15 boards.

Filipino guard Dwight Ramos did his share with 14 points, but shot a horrid 4-of-13 clip from the field, to go with his four rebounds and two assists as the Grouses droppedto 4-12 .

Toyama tries to stop this skid when it visits the Shiga Lakestars next weekend at Ukaruchan Arena.

