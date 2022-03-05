Streaking Ryukyu too much for Kiefer Ravena’s Shiga Lakestars

KIEFER Ravena drained three treys in Shiga Lakestars' 98-84 loss to the league-leading Ryukyu Golden Kings on Saturday in the Japan B.League at Ukaruchan Arena.

The Filipino guard unloaded 17 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals, but he couldn't stop the hosts from losing grip of the game as Ryukyu broke off from a 48-all deadlock to a 67-52 lead at the 3:11 mark of the third frame.

The Golden Kings were just relentless from there, extending the lead to its biggest at 24, after a Dwayne Evans dunk with 5:48 left in the game.

Evans fired 26 points on 10-of-10 shooting from the free throw line, to go with 11 boards, four steals, and three assists for Ryukyu, which stretched its win streak to 18 straight games to stay on top at 28-3.

Jack Cooley had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, while Ryuichi Kishimoto got 17 in the win.

Continue reading below ↓

Former Meralco import Allen Durham also poured 12 points, 14 boards, and four assists for Ryukyu.

Novar Gadson topscored for Shiga (10-20) with 28 points, five rebounds, and three dimes in the defeat.

Kiefer Ravena and the Lakestars are in 18th spot.

PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, Matthew Aquino remained deactivated for Shinshu Brave Warriors as they fell to the Kawasaki Brave Thundes, 99-75, at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.



Continue reading below ↓

The Fil-Japanese center is still out of the Shinshu lineup after playing for the Akatsuki Five in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.



Yuma Fujii topped Kawasaaki with 24 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep, alongside six assists, as ex-Petron reinforcement Nick Fazekas got 20 points, eight rebounds, and five dimes to rise to 26-10.



Yuta Okada led Shinshu (18-19) with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Josh Hawkinson got 15 and five in the losing cause.



The Brave Warriors will return to action on Wednesday against Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell.



We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.