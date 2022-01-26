Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Round 3 of Kiefer vs Dwight held off as Shiga-Toyama game postponed

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Kiefer Ravena Dwight Ramos Japan B.League
    Kiefer Ravena and Dwight Ramos will have to wait further to face off again.
    PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars/B.LEAGUE

    KIEFER Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars will have to wait a little bit longer before they can get back on the court.

    B.League news

    The B.League announced the cancellation of Shiga's game against Toyama Grouses on Wednesday after one Lakestars player tested positive for COVID-19 and left the test of the team as close contacts.

    It would have been the third meeting between Ravena and Dwight Ramos, with Toyama taking the first two meetings, 107-102 back in Dec. 11 and a 95-90 escape on Dec. 12.

    Shiga hasn't played since Jan. 3, and it remains a mystery when the team can get back to action as they look to break its three-game skid and improve from its 9-17 record.

    Toyama, holding an 11-19 card, will be back at home this weekend when they host the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Toyama City Gymnasium.

