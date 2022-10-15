Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Roosevelt Adams struggles in Kagawa debut as Heading on fire in win

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Jordan Heading Nagasaki Velca
    Jordan Heading was on target again.
    PHOTO: B.League/ Ayumi Yamamoto

    ROOSEVELT Adams struggled in his first game with Kagawa Five Arrows as they incurred a 91-74 loss to Kumamoto Volters in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division Saturday at Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

    Filipinos in B.League second division news

    The Fil-Am shooter made two treys but missed his other seven shots as he logged six points and two rebounds off the bench in his Japan debut.

    His addition, however, could not help Kagawa stop its four-game skid as it slid to a 1-4 card in its first home game.

    Meanwhile, Jordan Heading caught fire in leading Nagasaki Velca to a 103-87 rout of Aomori Wat's at Goto Civic Gymnasium.

    The Fil-Aussie gunner was a near-perfect 5-of-6 from deep for his team-high 25 points, to go with an assist and a steal as Nagasaki won three straight games to rise to 4-1.

      Kobe Paras once again sat for Altiri Chiba in its 84-65 win over Fukushima Firebonds at Chiba Port Arena.

      This allowed Altiri to bounce back and move up to a 3-2 card.

