Roosevelt Adams savors Japan chance after not reaching full potential in PBA

ROOSEVELT Adams admitted he has high expectations for himself as he gets a fresh start with the Kagawa Five Arrows in the Japan B.League second division.

"Unfortunately, I didn't show my full potential in the PBA," the Gilas Pilipinas forward said in his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Spending two seasons with Terrafirma in the PBA, Adams believes that he still hasn't shown what he's really capable of - which he now looks to brandish in Kagawa.

"I was playing out of position for the most part which is kind of hard mentally, physically to go in every game playing out of position, but at the same time trying to win games," he sighed.

Largely utilized as a small forward and at times, power forward, the 28-year-old averaged 9.7 points and 7.0 rebounds in his two seasons with the Dyip.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Adams was in discussion with Terrafirma since opting not to re-sign early this year, but the contract he was offered during those negotiations made it easy for him to depart and join the Five Arrows.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"My last team Terrafirma only offered me just standard so it was kind of a no brainer," he said.

Watch Now

"I've been in communications with [Kagawa] for a while so all I've been doing is staying in shape. I didn't post anything on social media because I like keeping my workouts private and silent, don't want nobody to know what I'm doing for the most part. And it was also a great new start to come to a different country."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now, he's excited for this new beginning in a foreign land as he joins a Kagawa team looking to make a leap this season.

"This team is actually a very special team, I can see. Just from Day One, the coaching staff, the system they have put in, the players were very versatile where we could throw in anything out there and compete at a high level," he said, looking forward to teaming up with the likes of imports Angus Brandt, Rhys Vague, and Myles Hesson.

"The thing I'm looking forward to in Japan is just the competition. I've been hearing from fellow Filipinos that the competition here is really great and different from the PBA, so I'm just looking forward to that."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Five Arrows currently hold a 1-3 record and are in the midst of a three-game slump, with their first series of home games slated against the Kumamoto Volters this weekend at Takamatsu General Gymnasium.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I don't want to say revamp because I didn't do too bad in the PBA so I'll say just a new beginning, start of something new," he said. "I'm just excited for his new adventure."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.