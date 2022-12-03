Roosevelt Adams posts best game as Kagawa makes it back-to-back wins

ROOSEVELT Adams had his best game to date as he helped the Kagawa Five Arrows fend off the Kumamoto Volters, 90-85, in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division on Saturday at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

Filipinos in B.League Division 2 news

The Fil-Am forward was a potent sparkplug off the bench with his 14 points, seven rebounds, and one steal as the visitors won back-to-back games to rise to 7-11.

Myles Hesson powered the Five Arrows with his 26 points, eight assists, and two boards in the win.

Jordan Heading, meanwhile, struggled in Nagasaki Velca's 80-72 win over Ehime Orange Vikings at Iyo Citizen Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie shooter made only two of his 10 shots from the field to wound up with five points, six boards, and two assists in 19 minutes of play.

Still, Matt Bonds' 21-point, 13-rebound double-double was key in pushing Nagasaki to its third consecutive victory and improve to 12-6.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Kobe Paras was deactivated in Altiri Chiba's 90-86 escape from Yamagata Wyverns at Chiba Port Arena.

Nonetheless, Chiba claimed back-to-back wins to climb up to 13-5 thanks to Leo Lyons' 24 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Greg Slaughter, on the other hand, was held to just two points and three rebounds in nearly eight minutes of play as Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka fell to Koshigaya Alphas, 100-96, in overtime, at Koshigaya City Gymnasium.

Watch Now

Fukuoka lost its last three games to fall to 8-10.