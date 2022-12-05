Ray Parks solid as Nagoya downs Toyama for back-to-back wins

BOBBY Ray Parks had a huge part in Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 93-81 win over Toyama Grouses on Sunday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season at Dolphins Arena.

The Filipino gunner made three three-pointers and finished with his 13 points, six assists, and two rebounds in the home team's back-to-back wins to rise to 12-4.

Coty Clarke had 28 points, seven boards, and four assists for Nagoya.

Thirdy Ravena came up with a fine performance but San-En NeoPhoenix bowed to Alvark Tokyo, 82-61, at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The former Ateneo guard had 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, to go with six rebounds, four assists, and four steals in San-En's fifth straight loss to fall to an even 8-8 card.

Matthew Wright's Kyoto Hannaryz also fell, bowing to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 90-85, at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The Fil-Canadian shooter shot 2-of-4 from deep, ending up with eight points and one steal off the bench as Kyoto split the weekend series and dropped to 7-9.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Dwight Ramos (sprained ankle) and Kiefer Ravena (leg injury) continued to miss time for their respective teams as Levanga Hokkaido got back at Shiga Lakes, 88-84, at Hokkai Kitayell.

Watch Now

Hokkaido snapped a three-game skid to rise to a 5-11 card, while Shiga sunk to 3-13, losing 11 of its last 12 games.

Jay Washington and Justine Baltazar also did not play for their teams in their Sunday outings.

Washington's Ryukyu Golden Kings routed Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 92-75, at Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center to win three straight and improve to 13-3, while Baltazar's Hiroshima Dragonflies saw their three-game win streak end with an 80-75 loss to Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima to drop to 12-4.

Filipino imports in the second division, too, weren't as fortunate.

Roosevelt Adams only had three points and two assists, but grabbed nine rebounds in Kagawa Five Arrows' narrow 81-79 loss to Kumamoto Volters at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It ended Kagawa's two-game win streak to drop to 7-12.

Greg Slaughter also only had two points, five boards, an assist, a steal, and a block in Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 83-67 blowout loss to Koshigaya Alphas at Koshigaya City Gymnasium.

Fukuoka fell to its fourth straight defeat to sink to 8-11.

Kobe Paras, on the other hand, sat out Altiri Chiba's 92-83 win over the Yamagata Wyverns at Chiba Port Arena to stretch their win streak to three and improve to 14-5.