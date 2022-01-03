Ray Parks silenced as Nagoya's 9-game win run comes to an end

FORMER Meralco import Seiya Ando waxed hot as the Shimane Susanoo Magic ended Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' nine-game win run, 88-81, on Monday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Matsue City Gymnasium.

The dependable guard went 5-of-12 from downtown for his 21 points. He also had four assists, and two rebounds to pull Shimane to an identical 18-8 standing with Nagoya.

Kosuke Kanamaru also exploded for 20 points on 4-of-7 clip from deep while Aussie import Nick Kay barely missed out on a triple-double with his 15 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks.

Reid Travis had plenty of help this time out as he only had 11 points, eight boards, and three dimes, as Nyika Williams got nine points off the bench for the Susanoo Magic.

Shimane used a 24-9 spurt in the third quarter to turn a 50-42 deficit wth 7:53 left into a 66-59 lead on a Kanamaru fadeaway with 1:25 remaining in the period, which was part of its 28-point eruption.

That lead grew to 14, 86-72, after a Kanamaru jumper with 5:15 left ang Nagoya's attempts at a comeback just fell a little bit late.

Coty Clarke tallied 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists to lead the Diamond Dolphins, who suffered their first loss since Dec. 5, incidentally also against the Susanoo Magic.

Takumi Saito added 18 points built on three treys, to go with his nine assists and two steals, while Taito Nakahigashi chimed in 13 points and two dimes.

Parks silenced

Filipino import Bobby Ray Parks wound up with four points on 1-of-7 clip from the field, as well as grabbing six rebounds and one assist.

Meanwhile, Alvark Tokyo asserted its mastery of the Ibaraki Robots, 87-74, at Adastria Mito Arena.

Sebas Saiz lit up for 30 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, and two assists to steer Tokyo to its eighth straight win and improve to 19-7.

Alex Kirk provided support with 18 points and seven boards, Ryan Rossiter got a double-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds, three dimes, and three blocks, and Jordan Taylor got 12 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Chehales Tapscott paced Ibaraki (5-21) with 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists in this third straight defeat.

Marc Trasolini and Asahi Tajima got 13 each, as Javi Gomez de Liano scored three points and also collected a rebound and an assist in his eight minutes of play.

Nagoya and Ibaraki will try to bounce back on Saturday when they face off at the Dolphin's Arena.

