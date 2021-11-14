Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ray Parks nails five treys as Nagoya gets back at Mikawa

    by Randolph Leongson
    Just now
    Bobby Ray Parks scores 23 for Nagoya.
    PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

    BOBBY Ray Parks drained five triples as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins scored a wire-to-wire 101-75 win over SeaHorses Mikawa in the Japan B.League on Sunday at the Wing Arena Kariya.

    The Filipino import had 23 points, seven rebounds, and two assists to pull the visitors to an 8-6 card and a split of the two-game road trip.

    Parks helped with an early 13-0 spurt to set the tone for the 26-point rout as Nagoya shot a sizzling 14-of-27 clip from deep.

    Scott Eatherton poured in a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Diamond Dolphins, while national team mainstay Tenketsu Harimoto fired 15 points and four boards in the victory.

    Ray ParksRay Parks and the Diamond Dolphins improve their record 8-6.

